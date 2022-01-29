BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to announce sales of $4.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the lowest is $4.86 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $18.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.93 billion to $19.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCE opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $53.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.63%.

BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

