Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Reduced by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

