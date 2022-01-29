Analysts Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

SEE opened at $67.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $70.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after purchasing an additional 822,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after purchasing an additional 531,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

