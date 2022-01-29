Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $403.85

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 403.85 ($5.45) and traded as high as GBX 441.70 ($5.96). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 439.90 ($5.93), with a volume of 1,072,266 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 403.85.

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Greg Lock bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044,000 ($1,408,526.71).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

