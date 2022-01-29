Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

AMYT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of AMYT stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.83 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of -0.58. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The company had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amryt Pharma will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

