Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airsculpt Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81. Airsculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

About Airsculpt Technologies

