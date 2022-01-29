Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Target Price to $7.00

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASTR. Bank of America raised shares of Astra Space from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

ASTR stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Astra Space will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,793,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,338,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,105,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

