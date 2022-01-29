Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of BASE opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,166 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Couchbase by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 686,059 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

