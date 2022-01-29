Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Decreases By 89.3%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vext Science in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Vext Science alerts:

Shares of VEXTF stock opened at 0.39 on Friday. Vext Science has a 12-month low of 0.38 and a 12-month high of 1.25.

Vext Science, Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, creation of edibles, retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products. It operates through the Management and Advisory Services, and Liquid Gas Sales business segments. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides employee leasing services, agricultural technology and research services, and related consulting and administrative services.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.