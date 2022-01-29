Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.19

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 2248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $640.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

In related news, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 5,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Robert Robotti purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 77,682 shares of company stock worth $850,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,290,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,853,000 after buying an additional 185,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

