Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. Capcom has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

