Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

