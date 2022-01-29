Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Cut to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEOXF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($103.41) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($128.41) to €121.00 ($137.50) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $137.25 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.84.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

