UBS Group Raises Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Price Target to €5.40

Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) had its price target increased by UBS Group from €5.30 ($6.02) to €5.40 ($6.14) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. Anima has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Anima Company Profile

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

