iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.87

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.87 and last traded at $71.10, with a volume of 7553118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

