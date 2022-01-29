Stelco (TSE:STLC) Trading 10.3% Higher

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$37.82 and last traded at C$36.59. 291,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 564,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

