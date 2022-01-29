Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.96

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 44040621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

ARVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Arrival during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Arrival in the third quarter valued at about $765,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Arrival in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arrival by 50.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arrival by 261.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,461 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

