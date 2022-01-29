Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.96

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 44040621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
ARVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
