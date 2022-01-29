Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Increased by Analyst

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 38.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 98.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 36,140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

