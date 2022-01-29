Enterprise Financial Services Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EFSC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of EFSC opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.