Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.26) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.94) to GBX 1,381 ($18.63) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.96) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,630.56 ($22.00).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,322.50 ($17.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.45. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,291.50 ($17.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,796 ($24.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,378.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

