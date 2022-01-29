Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their under review rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.36) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of LON:IGR opened at GBX 100 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The company has a market cap of £97.03 million and a P/E ratio of 14.71. IG Design Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97.03 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 625 ($8.43). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 390.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. IG Design Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

