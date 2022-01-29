Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 7,800 ($105.23) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JET. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,910 ($120.21) to GBX 7,130 ($96.20) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($88.06) to GBX 6,285 ($84.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,683.18 ($117.15).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 3,414 ($46.06) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 3,336.23 ($45.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,502 ($114.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The stock has a market cap of £7.26 billion and a PE ratio of -10.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,119.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,379.35.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

