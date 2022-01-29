London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target Raised to GBX 9,050

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 8,959 ($120.87) to GBX 9,050 ($122.10) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($101.19) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($119.94) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($116.03) to GBX 9,300 ($125.47) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £110 ($148.41) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a £103 ($138.96) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,317.50 ($125.71).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 6,978 ($94.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,977.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,415.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,502 ($87.72) and a 52-week high of £100.10 ($135.05).

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($90.12) per share, for a total transaction of £334,000 ($450,620.62). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.60) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,722.07).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

