IMAX Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

IMAX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $964.81 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 280,704 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $4,847,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,291,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after acquiring an additional 231,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.