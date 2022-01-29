SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SIGNA Sports United’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

SIGNA Sports United stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. SIGNA Sports United has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SIGNA Sports United at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

