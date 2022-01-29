SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SIGNA Sports United’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
SIGNA Sports United stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. SIGNA Sports United has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $10.50.
About SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
