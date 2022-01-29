TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TODGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TOD’S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TOD’S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.95.

TODGF stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

