Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 price target for the company.

UZAPF stock opened at $181.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.49. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

