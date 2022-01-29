Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. Wal-Mart de México has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $38.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3507 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

