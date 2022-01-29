CSFB Lowers Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$60.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.88.

TSE GOOS opened at C$37.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$35.78 and a twelve month high of C$67.33. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.57.

In related news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90. Also, Senior Officer Pat Sherlock sold 44,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$2,718,256.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at C$55,105.16. Insiders have sold a total of 65,076 shares of company stock worth $4,028,522 over the last ninety days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

