Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$63.00 at CSFB

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Veritas Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.31.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$59.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.28 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.97 and a 12-month high of C$61.54.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.8499998 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

