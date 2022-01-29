Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Reiterated by Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$138.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$154.68.

CNR opened at C$153.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$107.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$149.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

