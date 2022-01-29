Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Issued By Truist Financial

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

LDOS stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. Leidos has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $110.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.33.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $35,888,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

