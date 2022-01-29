Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Zendesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. decreased their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.92.

ZEN opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $113.88.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,596 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.