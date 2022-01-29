HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 590 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.96) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.36) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.34) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 535 ($7.22) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 513.92 ($6.93).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 528.30 ($7.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 463.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 425.58. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 547.03 ($7.38).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($226,327.60).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

