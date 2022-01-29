Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $142.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.99.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average of $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

