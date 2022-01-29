Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.44.

RCI stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

