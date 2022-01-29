Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.84

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $9.62. Inpex shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 1,948 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

