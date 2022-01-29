Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Down 65.2% in January

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Weichai Power has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

