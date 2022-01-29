Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Down 65.2% in January

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Weichai Power has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

