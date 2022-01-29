Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of YKLTY stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

