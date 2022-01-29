Brokers Offer Predictions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after buying an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after buying an additional 1,389,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $789,267,000 after buying an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

