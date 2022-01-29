Head-To-Head Comparison: Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) versus Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axonics and Bioventus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $111.54 million 18.62 -$54.92 million ($1.83) -24.51 Bioventus $321.16 million 2.93 $16.41 million ($0.05) -249.80

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -47.08% -17.83% -15.01% Bioventus 3.67% 30.47% 10.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Axonics and Bioventus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bioventus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Axonics presently has a consensus price target of $74.80, indicating a potential upside of 66.74%. Bioventus has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 70.80%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Axonics.

Summary

Bioventus beats Axonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

