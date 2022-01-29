Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Increased by Analyst

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note on Wednesday.

HLAN stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $85.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

