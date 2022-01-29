Analyzing Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and Livent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -40.37% 11.79% 4.59% Livent -3.13% 2.22% 1.43%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ecovyst and Livent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 2 3 0 2.60 Livent 2 4 7 0 2.38

Ecovyst currently has a consensus price target of $14.86, indicating a potential upside of 43.57%. Livent has a consensus price target of $26.69, indicating a potential upside of 26.50%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Livent.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecovyst and Livent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.28 -$278.77 million ($2.15) -4.81 Livent $288.20 million 11.83 -$18.90 million ($0.09) -234.44

Livent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ecovyst. Livent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Livent shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Livent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livent has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

