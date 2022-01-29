BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $925.21

Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 925.21 ($12.48) and traded as low as GBX 807 ($10.89). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 814 ($10.98), with a volume of 247,170 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 925.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 957.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £836.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2.37.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

