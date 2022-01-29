Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.53

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and traded as low as $4.19. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 67,963 shares.

CSFFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 29.30%.

About Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.