Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 194.5% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 79,866 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WOPEY stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. Woodside Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

