Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $243.73

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 243.73 ($3.29) and traded as low as GBX 241 ($3.25). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 241 ($3.25), with a volume of 24,540 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £100.17 million and a PE ratio of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 243.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 230.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

