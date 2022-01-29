Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.00.

Shares of MKTX opened at $335.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $589.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.51.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MarketAxess by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,160 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.