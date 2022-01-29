AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATGFF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of ATGFF opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.