Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

